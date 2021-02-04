Fashion Designer Convicted For Cybercrime In Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, secured the conviction of one Oyelakin Babatunde who was sentenced to four months of community service for cheating.

He was sentenced by Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The 32-year-old, who claims to be a fashion designer, was arrested in September 2020.

He allegedly obtained money by false pretence from unsuspecting foreigners through Amazon and iTunes gift cards as well as Western Union and MoneyGram money transfers.

Oyelakin’s offence contravenes Section 421 of the Criminal Code cap 38, laws of Oyo State, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

Oyelakin pleaded guilty to one count brought against him by the EFCC.

Aside from the jail term, the court also ordered him to restitute the sum of £950 to his victims and forfeit one Lexus SUV, one silver HP laptop, one white iPhone 11, one iPhone wristwatch and one black Nokia phone to the Nigerian government.