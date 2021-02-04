Gunmen Kidnap PUNCH Reporter In Abuja

The journalist was said to have just concluded a prayer devotion with his family when the assailants broke into the house through the window.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

A correspondent with The PUNCH Newspaper, Okechukwu Nnodim, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence in Abuja.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Wednesday at his residence off Arab Road in Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory.  

A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that the gunmen gained access to his house by scaling his fence. 

Then they fired several gunshots into the air before seizing him.

The journalist was said to have just concluded a prayer devotion with his family when the assailants broke into the house through the window.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, was not available for comment after repeated phone calls to his line. 
 

Saharareporters, New York

