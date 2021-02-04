Hoodlums Kill Police Officer, Cart Away Arms, Burn Police Station In Abia

The Command's Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday in Aba that the hoodlums came on Monday at about 3 a.m.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

The Abia Police Command says it is looking for hoodlums who attacked a police station in Umuoba community in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state and killed a police inspector.

Ogbonna said that the hoodlums also burnt the station and its operational vehicles.

"In the course of that attack, one inspector lost his life; another policewoman was seriously injured.

"The hoodlums then broke into the armoury of the police at the station and stole some arms, including the gun of the inspector who was killed.

"They also burnt down the station and the vehicles parked in the premises, including one of our serviceable patrol vans.

"The body of the inspector has been taken to the mortuary while the policewoman is being treated," he said.

Ogbonna said the police in Abia had begun investigations to unravel the cause of the attack.

He urged the residents to be watchful and look out in their communities for intruders and unknown faces.

He also called on hoteliers to volunteer credible information on certain visitors who would want to leave the hotels at midnight to commit crimes.

The police promised to protect the details of anybody who volunteered the information that could lead to the hoodlums' arrest.

