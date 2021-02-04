Kano Barber Detained For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam Narrates Initial Arrest, Shares Photos Of The Hairstyles

The barber, who is also a student, was first arrested on January 15, 2021 and rearrested last Wednesday, January 27 after two of his customers were caught with hairstyles deemed blasphemous to the Islamic religion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

A Kano-based young barber from Benue State, Elijah Ode, who was detained by Hisbah corps for allegedly giving his customers haircuts which 'offend' the Islamic faith in the Sabon Gari area of the state, has shared pictures of the alleged offending haircuts via his Twitter page. 

The barber, who is also a student, was first arrested on January 15, 2021 and rearrested last Wednesday, January 27 after two of his customers were caught with hairstyles deemed blasphemous to the Islamic religion.

Checks by SaharaReporters showed he had taken to his Twitter handle @ode_elijah on January 26, before he was rearrested, to talk about the issue.

See Also Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He tweeted, "My name is Elijah, I'm a barber based in Kano. I was arrested by Metro Area police command  authority, Bank Road, Kano on 15th January, 2021.

 

"Reasons for the arrest goes thus: According to the police officers that showed up in my shop that day, in response to the allegation made against me by some members of the Islamic group in Kano, they said that they received a report that I gave two of my clients a haircut style with a design of an image which was said to have some similarities with something in Islamic religious group. 

"However, they eventually arrested me, took some of my barbing tools. They also arrested the two of my clients who had the hairstyle on their heads. We were being detained till in the evening on Friday. 

"Friday, 15th till Saturday night, 16th. 

We were being charged approximately N27,000 plus for the alleged offence. My shop was shut down for 4 days and it took 4 days as well for me to be able to get my tools back. Attached is the haircut design which they allegedly claimed is an Islamic inscription."

According to a Benue State activist, Smith Akoko, who first brought the matter to the attention of Nigerians, the barber was rearrested last Wednesday.

His cousin, Sunday Ukenya, who confirmed the incident to Akoko, said the Hisbah corps arraigned Elijah in court on Tuesday, February 2, and thereafter remanded him in prison.

It is not clear yet when his trial will resume.

See Also Islam Kano Traffic Agency, Hisbah Arrest Police Officer For Buying Beer 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Kano Traffic Agency, Hisbah Arrest Police Officer For Buying Beer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Hisbah Confiscates 260 Crates Of Alcoholic Drinks In Bauchi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Hold Salah Prayers In Your Homes, Islamic Scholars Urge Muslim Faithful
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: We'll Challenge Continued Detention Of Mubarak Bala Over Blasphemy Allegations —Lawyer
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari’s Photographer Dies As First Lady Spends Five Months Abroad
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Comments Irresponsible — Ooni Hits Back On 'Fulani-Slave' Comment
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Launch N51.8million Fundraiser For Igboho, Raise N4.8million In 18 Hours
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Apologises For Calling Ooni Of Ife Slave To Fulani
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Maina’s Son, Faisal Jumps Bail, Fled to US, EFCC Tells Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: We Evade Military Arrest As Our Informants Are Officials Of Zamfara, Sokoto Governments —Bandits
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nobody Will Lose Sleep If Herders Return To North — Afenifere
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad