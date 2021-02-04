Kidnappers Kill US-Based Edo Prince Who Travelled Home For Christmas

Abuda was kidnapped alongside other people who had come home for the Christmas celebration on Saturday along the Benin-Akure road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

A Georgia-based Edo Prince, Eloniyo Dennis Abuda, who was kidnapped on his return journey back to the United States, has been killed by kidnappers after his family paid a ransom of N10 million. 

Abuda was kidnapped alongside other people who had come home for the Christmas celebration on Saturday along the Benin-Akure road.

Late Prince Eloniyo Dennis Abuda Twitter/Imudia

The decomposing body of Abuda was found on Tuesday near the small town of Agbanikaka, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Abuda, who was president of Fugar America Foundation, was reportedly shot dead by the kidnappers after slumping during the forced long march to the bush. 

However, a family source told Nigeria Tribune that the corpse of the US-based Nigerian had been deposited at an undisclosed hospital in Edo State, pending burial arrangements by the grief-stricken relatives.

However, other abducted persons who were travelling with the deceased businessman were released safely.

The abductors, who initially demanded N20 million before setting the victims free, later reduced the ransom to N10 million after a series of negotiations and pleadings by the family members.

"Prince Abuda was shot dead by the abductors when he couldn't walk anymore and slumped. The kidnappers didn't want to leave him behind as they were afraid that he would reveal their hideout to security agencies and so decided to shoot him," a source said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill OPC Member, Abduct Farmer In Ondo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Police Speaks On Footage of 'Fulani' Man Who Attempted Plucking Lady's Eyes After Raping Her
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi Meets Over 500 Bandits In Zamfara, Begs Them To Repent
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Playing Politics With Security — CAN Tackles DSS Over Alleged Ethno-Religious Violence Plot
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Apologises For Calling Ooni Of Ife Slave To Fulani
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nobody Will Lose Sleep If Herders Return To North — Afenifere
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Vice President Osinbajo Should Resign If He Is Not Allowed To Perform His Official Duties – Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Relocate From South
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Launch N51.8million Fundraiser For Igboho, Raise N4.8million In 18 Hours
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill OPC Member, Abduct Farmer In Ondo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Protesting Edo Women Block Major Roads, Ask Fulani Herdsmen To Leave State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Police Speaks On Footage of 'Fulani' Man Who Attempted Plucking Lady's Eyes After Raping Her
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Successor Will Spend Tenure Fixing Ethnic, Religious Divisions – Governor Wike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad