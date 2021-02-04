Nigerian, Uganda Women Arraigned For Running Sex Racket In India

The Indian police nabbed 16 women, out of whom four were arrested and 12 rescued, IndianExpress reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

Indian police have uncovered a sex racket allegedly operated by women from Nigeria and Uganda. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

Acting on a tip-off to Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, a team of Assistant Commissioner of Police Prerna Katta and Senior Inspector Vitthal Kubde of the social security cell started a search for those running the sex racket.

Assistant Inspector Nilesh Waghmare and Sub-Inspector Dhairyasheel Solanke said the women were running the operations from an apartment at Wakratunda Angan building in Pimple Gurav area of Sangvi.

"We sent four dummy customers at the spot and, after receiving a confirmation, raided the place on Tuesday evening," said Kubde. 

According to police, 16 women from Nigeria and Uganda were found at the spot.

Police said four women were arrested and 12, who were lured into the sex racket, were rescued and sent to the Rescue Foundation at Hadapsar, as per the procedure. 

Rs 40,000 in cash, seven mobile phones and other items were also recovered from the accused, the police added.

Senior Inspector Ranganath Unde of Sangvi police station said, "The accused were produced before a court today (Wednesday). The court remanded them in police custody till February 6 for further investigation."

"A probe has revealed that 16 women from Nigeria and Uganda came to Pune on business and tourist visas, but got involved in the sex racket. Further investigation is on," he said.

SaharaReporters, New York

