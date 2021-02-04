Ooni Forgives Igboho, Pledges Support

The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said he has forgiven Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho), over the Fulani slave comment Igboho made in a viral video.

The media aide to Ooni, Moses Olafare, disclosed this on Thursday, stating that the monarch was behind Igboho.

Olafare explained that Ogunwusi was silent on Igboho’s allegations because “it is not in the style of the Ooni to make an official response on any matter that threatens the unity and peace of the country, especially as it affects the descendants of Oduduwa worldwide”.

On Wednesday morning at a virtual meeting, ‘Townhall With Yoruba In Diaspora’, Igboho said Ooni was not supportive.

The activist accused the monarch of disappointing the Yoruba people during his visit to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, over the herdsmen crisis rocking the South-West region.

Ogunwusi, after meeting the President commended Igboho for speaking for the downtrodden but asked him not to take the law into his own hands and allow constituted authorities, including the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to take charge and handle the security challenges in the state.

Igboho later apologised, saying that he was pained by the issue and his tongue was caught up in the moment.

Olafare also said Ooni was unperturbed by Igboho’s abusive and derogatory words against him.

He said, “Sunday Igboho still remains a son to the Ooni. Baba has already forgiven him because he had tendered an apology via a video clip he produced via social media yesterday evening.

“The royal father could not bicker with any of his sons even in the face of quantum of provocations.

“Sunday Igboho thereafter released the video in which he tendered his apology. Even though the way and manner Sunday had behaved was sacrilegious to the Oduduwa throne, he has already apologised and I can confirm that Arole Oodua has forgiven him, because, there is no perfection in humanity. Sunday is a human being like any other normal human being who could misbehave as well. No one is perfect!

“As the father of all, the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula remains his father who had even identified with him in the past two weeks he had begun with the struggle and he is still solidly behind him for the liberation of the Yorubas from criminal herdsmen who have adamantly terrorised our land. Just that he must watch his back so that people with ulterior motives will not hijack his movement."

The traditional ruler, however, appealed to all and sundry to “let the sleeping dog lie on the matter because Sunday has been forgiven and life must go on”.

