You Appear To Be President Of Only Fulani People, Ortom Slams Buhari

The governor said the Presidency kept mum when herdsmen killed and maimed Nigerians but was swift to order the arrest of persons who resisted the criminal activities of the killer herdsmen.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 04, 2021

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to condemn and caution the Fulani herdsmen terrorising Nigerians.

The governor said from Buhari's disposition, he has appeared as the President of only the Fulani people and not the President of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom THISDAYLIVE

The governor said Buhari was not keeping to his promise he made to Nigerians during his inauguration in 2015 that he would be the President of everybody and nobody.

Ortom stated this at a press conference in Makurdi on Wednesday after his recovery from COVID-19, saying no Nigerian is a second-class citizen or slave to the Fulani people.

At the conference monitored by Punch, Ortom lambasted the Presidency for calling for the arrest of popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, who issued a quit notice to herdsmen accused of abductions, rape, destruction of farms, and others in the Ibarapa area of Oyo and enforced same.

The governor said the Presidency kept mum when herdsmen killed and maimed Nigerians but was swift to order the arrest of persons who resisted the criminal activities of the killer herdsmen.  

He said, “Why is the Federal Government being silent about these Fulani herdsmen? When will Federal Government come out and criticise and arrest herdsmen carrying AK-47? When are they going to do that? Are we second(-class) citizens in this country? Why (is) the Fulani man superior to a Tiv man? I am not their slave, a Benue man is not a slave to any Fulani man in this country.

“We stand for justice, equity and fairness. Whatever is happening to a Fulani man should also happen to a Tiv man. That was why I called the Federal Government to licence me and many others to have guns, to have AK-47 too. Because if I have my AK-47 and a Fulani man is coming there, he knows that I have and he has, then we can fight each other.

“But you can’t disarm me and arm a Fulani man. This is not right, the Federal Government is bias, it is unfair. The failure in security is caused by the Federal Government. Mr President, in case you are listening to me, I want you to know that your people, Nigerians, you promised Nigerians that you will be fair to all.

“You said that you will be for everybody and for nobody, and now it will appear that you are for Fulani people because nothing is coming from you to give the people confidence that you are their President.

“You are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you are not the President of Fulani. You are the President of everybody and I owe you a duty as a stakeholder in this nation to let you know that what is going on is wrong and this has the potential of dividing this country which will not be in the interest of anyone –some of us believe in the unity of this country.” 

Continuing, the governor said, “Mr President, if some people are deceiving you that all is well, it is not well with us in Benue State and what I can hear from other states, it is not well with Nigeria today, you must act fast before it is late.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari’s Photographer Dies As First Lady Spends Five Months Abroad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Igboho's Comments Irresponsible — Ooni Hits Back On 'Fulani-Slave' Comment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Launch N51.8million Fundraiser For Igboho, Raise N4.8million In 18 Hours
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Apologises For Calling Ooni Of Ife Slave To Fulani
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Nigerian Government Has Failed Us, We’re Not Afraid Of Death – Zamfara Bandits Commander, Turji
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari’s Photographer Dies As First Lady Spends Five Months Abroad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Barber Arrested In Kano For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igboho's Comments Irresponsible — Ooni Hits Back On 'Fulani-Slave' Comment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Supporters Launch N51.8million Fundraiser For Igboho, Raise N4.8million In 18 Hours
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Asks Court To Restrain Adamu From Parading Himself As IGP, Force Buhari To Appoint New Police Boss
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Apologises For Calling Ooni Of Ife Slave To Fulani
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Invade Pastor Adeboye’s Town, Kidnap Three Chinese, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Maina’s Son, Faisal Jumps Bail, Fled to US, EFCC Tells Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: We Evade Military Arrest As Our Informants Are Officials Of Zamfara, Sokoto Governments —Bandits
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nobody Will Lose Sleep If Herders Return To North — Afenifere
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Barber Detained For Giving Customers Haircuts That 'Offend' Islam Narrates Initial Arrest, Shares Photos Of The Hairstyles
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad