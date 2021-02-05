1,718 Children In Lagos Suffered Sexual, Domestic Abuse In 2020

No fewer than 1,718 children suffered sexual and domestic assaults in Lagos State, out of a total of 3,193 cases received in the state in 2020.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team revealed the date, observing that there was a spike in 2020 which also witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown for more than four months.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Statistics revealed that for 2016, there were 450; in 2017, there were 1,044 cases, while 2018 had 2,356 cases; 2019 had 2,284, while 2020 had the largest, 3,193.

The Lagos State data below reveals that most actions taken/referrals made for reported cases of Sexual and Domestic Violence were referrals to the police which account for 894 of the reported cases.

The agency said, “From January 2020 to December 2020, DSVRT received a total of 3,193 reported cases. This accounts cumulatively for the 1,718 reported cases involving children and 2,584 reported cases involving adults.

“From January to December 2020, DSVRT recorded 2,584 reported cases with 91 per cent of reported cases for adults, involved female survivors while 235 accounting for 9 per cent of reported cases for adults involved male survivors.

“The result above shows that most of the reported cases for adults involved female survivors; adult reported cases bordering on rape had 62 survivors; attempt to commit rape and threats had 136 reported cases; sexual assault had 150 cases, domestic violence had 1,887 cases and 349 other cases.

“The data below reveals that most actions taken and referrals made for reported cases of sexual and domestic violence were referrals to the police which account for 894 of the reported cases, followed by mediation which accounts for 659 of the reported cases.

“The chart shows the trend of handled cases from the year 2016 to 2020 with a notable rise in the slope of handled cases between 2019 to 2020.”