Bandits Kill Two Brothers In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Two brothers have been killed by bandits during an attack in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

File Photo: Gunmen

Aruwan said the victims, Maikudu Husaini and Nafiu Husaini, were shot to death when the bandits attacked Gidan Maikudi hamlet, a herders’ settlement in Kerawa ward of Igabi LGA, in an attempt to kidnap residents.

While Maikudi died instantly, his brother, Nafiu was said to have died at the hospital from gunshot wounds.

The commissioner said the local vigilantes in the community mobilised to repel the attack, and in the ensuing gunfight, beat back the bandits who withdrew with several casualties.

He however disclosed that security agencies would sustain patrols in the area in order to stop further attacks.