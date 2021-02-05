Gunmen Kill Man, Wife, Daughter Inside Anambra Church

According to an eyewitness report, a masked gunman came into the church on Wednesday, during the midweek service, rained bullets on the victims and thereafter took the keys of a Mercedes C Class car belonging to Kenneth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2021

Some Gunmen have killed one Kenneth Emekwasianya; his wife, Grace; their daughter, Chioma, and Emeka Ntukokwu, a secondary school teacher, in a Seven-Day Adventist Church in Azia, Anambra State.

According to an eyewitness report, a masked gunman came into the church on Wednesday, during the midweek service, rained bullets on the victims and thereafter took the keys of a Mercedes C Class car belonging to Kenneth.

The accomplices of the masked man who were lurking around entered the Mercedes Benz and they sped off with it.

According to reports, the car, which later developed a gear problem, was abandoned in Okija, a neighbouring town.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the killers left a note stating that Kenneth was killed because he collected the money the Niger Delta Power Holding Company paid to the community as compensation for the destruction of an economic tree and other structures while the company implemented the National Integrated Power Project, NIPP, in Azia.

Part of the note read: “Keep on running but you cannot hide all the time. You took our money.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, Mohammed Haruna, said: ''Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and effort is being intensified in order to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.''

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME EFCC Nabs Seven Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ibadan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME "Don't Shout, I've Killed Someone"—Prosecutor Recalls Conversation Between Alleged Nigerian Kidnappers Of Ghanaian Girls
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Ambush Ekiti Government Officials, Snatch N20m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kenyan Police Arrest 55-year-old Nigerian For N60 Million Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME All My Kidnappers Spoke Fluent Yoruba—Ekiti Oil Magnate, Akinbami
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Female Student Raped And Stabbed To Death In Parents’ House In Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity KWAM1’s Daughter Blasts Nigerians Donating To Igboho As Funds Reach N7.6million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Open Letter To Jagaban Of Borgu By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News FLASHBACK: I Have What I Can Use To Fight Boko Haram Without Government Support — Igboho
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Omotoso Led Us In Prayer After Sexually Assaulting Me, Singer Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Arrests Northern Group Leaders Over Plans To Issue Quit Notice To Other Nationalities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ooni Forgives Igboho, Pledges Support
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Suspends Emirates Airlines Flights
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics At The Mention Of Igboho's Name, I Tremble And Shiver — Evicted Seriki Fulani Of Igangan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Power-Drunk Policeman Who Broke Sowore’s Nose Threatens To Beat Him In Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption N10 Million Bribe: FCTA Swiftly Begins Demolition Of Unapproved Building After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Pastor Sues Apostle Suleman, Demands N2billion For Unlawful Interference In His Marriage
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics CNG Plans To Protest Arrest Of Its Chairman, National Coordinator In 19 States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad