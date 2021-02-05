Kenyan Police Arrest 55-year-old Nigerian For N60 Million Fraud

Masara was said to have deceived the victim that he would sell him 50kg of gold valued at Sh17.6 million but failed to keep to his end of the deal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2021

A 55-year-old Nigerian man, Yussuf Daniel Masara, has been arrested by the police in Kenya for allegedly defrauding a US national of Sh17.6 million (N60 million). 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, said detectives based in Kilimani, Nairobi arrested Masara on Wednesday night for obtaining money under false pretences.

Masara was said to have deceived the victim that he would sell him 50kg of gold valued at Sh17.6 million but failed to keep to his end of the deal. 

The statement read, "Yussuf Daniel Masara had convinced his victim, a US national that he would sell him 50kg of gold valued at Sh17.6 million.

"However, after failing to keep his end of the bargain, the matter was reported to detectives based at Kilimani leading to his arrest. Masara is believed to be part of a wider criminal enterprise, defrauding unsuspecting victims."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

