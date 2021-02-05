Okonjo-Iweala On Brink Of Becoming WTO DG, As Sole Competitor Withdraws From Race

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, who has served as Nigeria’s first female finance and foreign minister, with a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank, ultimately had Myung-hee as the only competitor for the job.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 05, 2021

Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, becomes the only candidate to be the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as South Korea withdraws the candidacy of Yoo Myung-hee, who is the country’s trade minister.

Okonjo-Iweala, 66, who has served as Nigeria’s first female finance and foreign minister, with a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank, ultimately had Myung-hee as the only competitor for the job.

This was disclosed through a statement by South Korea’s trade ministry on Friday.

According to a Bloomberg report, the decision was made following a dialogue with the United States representatives and other representatives from major countries. The decision was reached on the premise that the organisation needed to rejuvenate multilateral trade, something her supporters believe Okonjo-Iweala is well equipped to do.

Myung-hee’s withdrawal came after several former US government officials supported the candidacy of Okonjo-Iweala in an open letter to President Joe Biden.

The administration of the immediate former president of US, Donald Trump, declined to support the submission of Okonjo-Iweala, which led to the delay of the WTO General Council meeting expected to approve the emergence of the next DG.

Trump's administration rejected the prevalent support from over 100 of the 164 members, gathered by Okonjo-Iweala over her rival Myung-hee. This subsequently hindered the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as the DG of the WTO.

It was also gathered that the new development was not unconnected with a report that many eminent former top government officials of the United States have implored President Joe Biden to quickly support the broad consensus-support already being enjoyed by former Nigeria’s minister of finance and a former managing director of the World Bank Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.

Among those who signed the letter, include former World Bank Chief Economist Joseph Stiglitz and a former United Nations envoy, John Negroponte.

According to eminent economist and Nobel Prize winner in Economics, Stiglitz and Ambassador Negroponte who endorsed the letter, Okonjo-Iweala “is a dynamic leader who has the vision to manage the Geneva-based trade body through an era of reform.”

“Okonjo-Iweala is a uniquely qualified leader poised to help the WTO evolve and succeed for future generations. She is a leader who can also be relied on to pay due attention to the concerns many Americans have about global trade. She has what it takes to lead WTO reforms and take the organisation into the future.”

“Okonjo-Iweala is a uniquely qualified leader poised to help the WTO evolve and succeed for future generations. She is a leader who can also be relied on to pay due attention to the concerns many Americans have about global trade. She has what it takes to lead WTO reforms and take the organisation into the future,” said the letter.

Okonjo-Iweala is on the Twitter board of directors and is a special diplomat for the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 fight.

She would not only be the first woman, but also the first African to lead the global trade body since inception if she becomes the WTO’s DG.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics At The Mention Of Igboho's Name, I Tremble And Shiver — Evicted Seriki Fulani Of Igangan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics CNG Plans To Protest Arrest Of Its Chairman, National Coordinator In 19 States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Farmers Return To Communities Seized By Fulani Herdsman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Many Libel Cases Filed Against Me By Nigerians – Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara APC Crisis: You’re Destroying Party Over Your Plan To Be Godfather, Control Governor — Ex-senator Blasts Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics Poor Corruption Indices: It's Illegal, Morally Unacceptable To Call Buhari Mr Integrity — Fayose
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity KWAM1’s Daughter Blasts Nigerians Donating To Igboho As Funds Reach N7.6million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Open Letter To Jagaban Of Borgu By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News FLASHBACK: I Have What I Can Use To Fight Boko Haram Without Government Support — Igboho
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Omotoso Led Us In Prayer After Sexually Assaulting Me, Singer Tells Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Arrests Northern Group Leaders Over Plans To Issue Quit Notice To Other Nationalities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ooni Forgives Igboho, Pledges Support
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Suspends Emirates Airlines Flights
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics At The Mention Of Igboho's Name, I Tremble And Shiver — Evicted Seriki Fulani Of Igangan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Drama As Power-Drunk Policeman Who Broke Sowore’s Nose Threatens To Beat Him In Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption N10 Million Bribe: FCTA Swiftly Begins Demolition Of Unapproved Building After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Pastor Sues Apostle Suleman, Demands N2billion For Unlawful Interference In His Marriage
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics CNG Plans To Protest Arrest Of Its Chairman, National Coordinator In 19 States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad