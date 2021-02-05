Oyo Farmers Return To Communities Seized By Fulani Herdsman

The Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao, who is also the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, said peace had returned to Kajola and other villages taken over by a Fulani man, Iskiku Wakil.

The Asawo of Ayete, Oba Emmanuel Okeniyi, and farmers in the villages, had earlier raised the alarm that Wakil and his armed kin pursued farmers out of the villages and destroyed their cocoa and cashew trees.

Oyo state on the map

Olugbo said in an interview with Punch on Thursday that the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Oyo State in charge of operations called and told him that peace had been restored to the place.

The monarch said the police officer told him that Wakil, who was accused of pursuing farmers from their farms and destroying their economic trees, had fled the area.

Oba Alao said, "I spoke with the Commissioner of Police yesterday (Wednesday) and she asked the AC Operations to call me. He called me and told me that peace had returned to those villages.

"He said the ACP got through to the DPO in charge of Ayete. He said the DPO told him that the situation was now under control and that the same man (Wakil) had run away. That is what he told me."

One of the farmers in Kajola, Peter David, when contacted, corroborated the police claims.

He told our correspondent that farmers had started going back to their farms.

He said, "It is true that male farmers have started going back to their farms. They started today but the man (is still there), he has not gone.