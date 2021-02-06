"Audio Proof" Released Against Me Was Doctored—Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has dismissed a purported audio proof released by a former Pastor of the church, Mike Davids.

Davids had accused him of sleeping with Faith Edeko, his wife, who currently heads the church's Abuja branch.

Apostle Johnson Suleman

He had released an audio clip in the early hours of Saturday, in which a voice he claimed was that of Apostle Suleman was heard threatening to "make him disappear".

But shortly after the video went viral, on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, said he had obtained an audio clip supposedly the original recording after calling the OFM General Overseer to hear his side of the story.

Daddy Freeze, who took to his Instagram handle, said Suleman admitted he was the one in the recording but claimed it was doctored.

Daddy Freeze wrote, "So I called @johnson_suleman_official to hear his side of the story. He said that he was the one in the recording, but it was doctored.

"I see where he is coming from; to me, this particular recording sounds more original. What's your take?"