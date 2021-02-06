Six Die As Bandits Open Fire On Commuters Along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a Friday statement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2021

Bandits have opened fire on six commuters along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

He said the bandits, who were on the run from aggressive patrols by security agencies in the Birnin Gwari general area, took to the highway around Ungwan Dangedda, adding that as they retreated, they shot at several vehicles.

One commercial vehicle driver was said to have been hit and lost control of the vehicle, which somersaulted several times before coming to a stop.

According to the Commissioner, the bandits then fled the location.

The six persons that died on the spot from the crash were identified as Abdurrashid Ya'u, Sa'idu Ya'u, Suwaiba Ali, Sulaiman Ustaz, Ramatu Ya'u and an unidentified infant.

Meanwhile, the following persons suffered injuries – Ubale Yahuza, Rabiu Ibrahim, Umar Musa, Saude Yusuf, Mohammed Aminu and Kadima Mercy.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness, praying for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash.

While commiserating with the deceased's families, the governor wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

 

