Terrorism Will Be Forgotten Soon In Nigeria —Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, expressed confidence that terrorism will soon be forgotten in Nigeria.

He spoke at the church's virtual February 2021 Holy Ghost Service with the theme, 'God Bless You (2)'.

According to him, whatever has a beginning must have an ending, adding that every force laying siege on Nigeria would be disappointed.

The 78-year-old cleric said, "I don't know the kind of crisis you have because if anybody had a problem, Job had one. Physically, he had a crisis. Materially, he had a crisis. Maritally, he had a crisis; even the wife said to curse God and die.

" And when it comes to his friends, every one of his friends tried to blame him –this problem can only come on you because you must have sinned against God. After all, you have some secret things that God is trying to punish but all these crises ended one day.

"That gives me hope for my nation Nigeria because terrorism has a beginning and if anything has a start, it must have an end.

"For example, in 1 Samuel 17:1-51, the Bible tells us that Goliath terrorised the nation of Israel for 40 days but one day the terror that started with one man ended when the man lost his head.

"So, with all confidence, I can say that sooner than later, terrorism will be forgotten in Nigeria and in all other nations of the world where there are terrorists. I want you to have hope because this thing did not start at the very beginning of the nations. It had a beginning, so, it must have an ending."

"Every force laying siege on our nation shall be disappointed," Adeboye added during the programme monitored by The PUNCH.

For over ten years, the Boko Haram terror group had killed hundreds of Nigerian civilians and soldiers in the North-East. The sect had also burnt down and bombed scores of villages and churches.

At several times, the Nigerian Army and the Presidency claimed the group had been 'technically defeated', and 'weakened' but the Abubakar Shekau's bloodthirsty faction continues to strike with daring effrontery and crude savagery.