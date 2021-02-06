Terrorism Will Be Forgotten Soon In Nigeria —Adeboye

According to him, whatever has a beginning must have an ending, adding that every force laying siege on Nigeria would be disappointed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, expressed confidence that terrorism will soon be forgotten in Nigeria.

He spoke at the church's virtual February 2021 Holy Ghost Service with the theme, 'God Bless You (2)'.

According to him, whatever has a beginning must have an ending, adding that every force laying siege on Nigeria would be disappointed.

The 78-year-old cleric said, "I don't know the kind of crisis you have because if anybody had a problem, Job had one. Physically, he had a crisis. Materially, he had a crisis. Maritally, he had a crisis; even the wife said to curse God and die.

" And when it comes to his friends, every one of his friends tried to blame him –this problem can only come on you because you must have sinned against God. After all, you have some secret things that God is trying to punish but all these crises ended one day.

"That gives me hope for my nation Nigeria because terrorism has a beginning and if anything has a start, it must have an end.

"For example, in 1 Samuel 17:1-51, the Bible tells us that Goliath terrorised the nation of Israel for 40 days but one day the terror that started with one man ended when the man lost his head.

"So, with all confidence, I can say that sooner than later, terrorism will be forgotten in Nigeria and in all other nations of the world where there are terrorists. I want you to have hope because this thing did not start at the very beginning of the nations. It had a beginning, so, it must have an ending."

"Every force laying siege on our nation shall be disappointed," Adeboye added during the programme monitored by The PUNCH.

For over ten years, the Boko Haram terror group had killed hundreds of Nigerian civilians and soldiers in the North-East. The sect had also burnt down and bombed scores of villages and churches.

At several times, the Nigerian Army and the Presidency claimed the group had been 'technically defeated', and 'weakened' but the Abubakar Shekau's bloodthirsty faction continues to strike with daring effrontery and crude savagery.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Again Nigerian Leaders Desert Their People By Tony Ishiekwene
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Chibok’s Hiccup: The Error Of Living With Terror By Alaba Yusuf
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram – An Unconventional War With A New Set Of Challenges By Timi Agama
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Shouldn’t Tinubu Be Working Instead Of Glad Handing?
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Terrorism Father of Two Girls Kidnapped In Chibok Has Died, Second Such Report
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Terrorism Police Commissioner Mbu’s Ban On #BringBackOurGirls Protests A Violation Of Our Constitution Says The CDRP
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity You will Die Prematurely – Apostle Suleman Threatens Pastor In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Open Letter To Jagaban Of Borgu By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Nigerian Government Lifts Ban On Emirates As UAE Suspends Rapid Tests
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Pastor, Omotoso Led Us In Prayer After Sexually Assaulting Me, Singer Tells Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Closing Cryptocurrency Accounts Can’t Stop Sunday Igboho’s Funding — Lawyer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News US Missionary Bags 15-Year Jail Term For Sexually Abusing Minors In Orphanage
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Arewa Group Asks Ogun Governor To Resign, Calls Igboho Fake Activist
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Catholic Prelate Kaigama Laments Biden's Disregard For 'Human Dignity'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity KWAM1’s Daughter Blasts Nigerians Donating To Igboho As Funds Reach N7.6million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Police Arrest Ogun Residents For Attacks On Fulani, Warn Against Further Hostilities
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics How Herdsmen Strangled My Cousin To Death Over Grazing –Akeredolu's Aide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Arrests Northern Group Leaders Over Plans To Issue Quit Notice To Other Nationalities
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad