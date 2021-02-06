Viral Audio: I'm Sorry For Being Angry But I Wasn't Speaking With Davids — Apostle Suleman

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has apologised for his outburst in a viral audio clip in which he was heard threatening to make someone 'disappear'.

Earlier on Saturday, a former Pastor in his church, Mike Davids, released the audio claiming it was his conversation with Suleman.

Davids had accused Suleman of sleeping with his wife, Faith Edeko, who currently heads an Abuja branch of the church.

But reacting to the development in a new video, Suleman admitted that his voice was in the audio clip and that he truly responded angrily.

However, he claimed that the audio clip was from a conversation he had with a lady who he told to stop calling him three years ago, and not from a phone conversation with Davids.

The cleric further accused Mike Davids of conspiring with other former pastors in his church "who he disciplined", to blackmail him.

He also revealed that he relieved Davids of his duties as a pastor in Omega Fire Ministries because he has a 'black heart', while also accusing him of always planning evil against other pastors.

Apostle Suleman urged Davids to repent before it is too late, saying there's still a spot for him in the Kingdom.

Suleman said, "There is viral audio going on now of me threatening someone over the phone to stay off my phone, or the person will die prematurely.

"That voice was mine, It was three years ago. I reacted out of anger and I am sorry about it. After 2017, my mentality on life changed; I became very unreceptive.

"That was me on the phone threatening a young lady to go off my phone and stop talking to me on the phone. It was a mistake I made out of anger. It happened three years ago. I have apologised to my wife for allowing anger to get a hold of me, but I'm so disappointed at Mike Davids that he has released audio that he doctored and put his voice, presented it to the world like I was threatening him after he did a video about his wife.

"Why will I call you to threaten you when the video made no sense, Mike Davids? I want to advise you; you can still repent now. I sent you out of Omega Fire Ministries, not because of your human weakness, because everybody has a problem.

"I'm not a perfect man, I'm human, I make mistakes. I'm not perfect. I sent you out of Omega Fire Ministries because of how evil your heart is; you spend all your time plotting against people, planning against pastors, thinking of how to bring pastors down. That was why I sent you out of the ministry.

"You dissolved your marriage with your wife, and she was suffering. We decided to help her, you said no, that she must eat from the gutters and suffer. As a father who raised her, should I let her suffer? My wife spoke to me about the need for us to support her and the children. You said you want your wife back, you live in Abuja with your wife, you never called her.

"You were once my son. My worry is how black your heart is, please change; there is still a place for you in the kingdom. I'm not a perfect man, I reacted out of anger, and I apologise. I never spoke to him for two years and I haven't talked to him. All the people I disciplined and rebuked, he's plotting with them to set up blackmail.

"He has said he has blackmail of chats, text messages... and I told him, release whatever you have, it means nothing to me. I made a mistake by reacting out of anger three years ago when I was talking to that lady to stay off my phone. I apologise to everybody; to my family, to Omega Fire Ministries for making anger take hold of me."