Zamfara To Build RUGA Settlements For Repentant Bandits

It said it already granted amnesty to all the repentant bandits who surrendered their weapons and embraced the peace accord initiated by the governor, Bello Matawalle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 06, 2021

The Zamfara State Government has said it is making efforts to build Ruga settlements for repentant bandits in some states.

Zamfara Governor, Matawalle.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, said, "Following the amnesty arrangement, the state government has since last year granted amnesty to some bandits who were in detention at various correctional centres in the state just as the bandits also released some people they have kidnapped.

"Governor Matawalle has already told the world that he has chosen dialogue as a means of ending banditry in the state and has granted amnesty to many repentant bandits. Arrangements are also in top gear to provide shelter to the repentant bandits through the construction of Ruga settlements in some parts of the state."

He added that following the tour to the state by Sheikh Ahmad Gummi; there were so many bandits willing to repent and join the governor's peace accord.

He added, "All the state government needs from the Federal Government are deploying more security personnel to the state so that we can fight those recalcitrant bandits who are not ready to surrender."

He stressed that the governor had constitutional rights to enter into dialogue with the bandits just as he had the right to grant them amnesty. "We have gone far in this arrangement, and it is yielding positive results," Baffa added.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

