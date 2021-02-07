Communal Clash: Two Killed As Osun Declares Curfew In Warring Communities

Two residents of Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State were killed on Sunday afternoon during a communal clash that started on Saturday evening.

Saharareporters learnt that Ilobu and its neighbouring town, Erin-Osun, have been in a land dispute.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola

According to reports, two people, Azeez Adamu and Abdullahi Tairu, were reportedly shot on Saturday following a clash between the communities over a boundary.

SaharaReporters gathered that traditional leaders in the two neighbouring towns had been involved in a dispute over the years.

Recently, the traditional leaders engaged in a verbal assault on Saturday via the phone.

Our source told SaharaReporters that the verbal assault led to fracas among youths from the two towns, which eventually led to the death of the deceased persons.

Consequently, some youths from the two towns started fighting and shooting at one another. Two persons were killed and several others sustained gunshot injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to reporters.

Following the development, the governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola imposed a 24-hour curfew on Irepodun and Orolu local government areas of the state because of the violence that broke out in Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities.

Oyetola, through the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, said in a statement, "As a government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats. To this end, we have ordered the immediate deployment of security operatives to restore law and order.

“I want to appeal to our people not to destroy our collective heritage by taking the law into their own hands. Two wrongs don’t make a right. I, therefore, appeal to the warring parties to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign," the governor said.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, also disclosed this in a press statement on Sunday, titled, ‘Osun declares 24-hour curfew in Irepodun, Orolu’.

He said the curfew was to reduce tension in the troubled areas, where two people were killed on Saturday.

Oyetola had earlier ordered the deployment of police in the communities to restore peace.

The statement read, “The state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the State, following the violence that broke out between Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities on Saturday.

“The declaration of curfew became necessary to douse tension in the troubled area. This will subsist until further notice.

“Recall that only about a few hours ago, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had ordered the immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army to restore law and order.

“As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we believe that the declaration of curfew is the way to go in this circumstance.

“By this, security operatives have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found violating the curfew and those responsible for the violence.

“All citizens and residents of the affected local government areas are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The government enjoins all our citizens to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”