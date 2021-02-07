EXPOSED: IGP Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension —Source

A source in the Nigeria Police Force has revealed that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, paid over N2 billion to get a one-year extension in office.

Adamu is however said to be unhappy that he only got a 3-month extension and therefore refused to celebrate his tenure extension.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

According to the source, the IGP visited traditional rulers and persons of influence across Nigeria and also spent on influencers in the Presidential Villa to get a one-year extension but the efforts did not materialise.

The source said when the extension of office for the IGP was declared, Adamu locked his door, which prevented senior officers from congratulating him.

The source said: "After spending over N2 billion to get one-year tenure (extension), he is very upset and has refused to celebrate his tenure extension. He had brought in marabouts (a Muslim holy man or hermit) from Maiduguri well guarded by MOPOL (mobile police) but their predictions didn’t work.

"He reportedly visited traditional rulers and persons of influence across Nigeria and spent on villa influencers only to get 3 months and he is very sad about it. When the announcement was made, he locked his door; he did not allow senior officers to congratulate him."

The source said the bitter IGP is now on a revenge mission to make those who campaigned against his tenure extension in the police pay for it.

"Now, he has embarked on a vendetta mission against those suspected to have campaigned against him in the upper echelon of the police," the source said.

The source told SaharaReporters that officers were not happy with the development, alleging that the IGP also promoted those who were not qualified.

The source said an example was the recent appointment of the aide-de-camp to the Nasarawa State governor and the rapid promotion of a policewoman, Nonye Welle, whom "the IGP claimed was his doctor to the status of Assistant Commissioner of Police while her coursemates are still Superintendents of Police".

Hassan Adamu, who is the ADC to Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State governor, is the IGP's son.

The tenure extension of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by three months was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dingyadi had claimed that the extension was necessary to give room for the proper selection of a successor.

Adamu was due to retire from the police last Monday having spent a maximum of 35 years in service.

Many legal practitioners have described the three-month extension as illegal and unconstitutional.