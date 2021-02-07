FUTMINNA Asked Us To Pay N15, 000 COVID-19 Fee — Student Alleges

A student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, in Niger State has alleged that the school authorities demanded N15,000 COVID-19 fee from students.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Sunday, the student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the institution's Students Union Government warned students against paying the fee.

FUTMINNA

He said the development had angered the school authorities and thereafter halted resumption plans.

He said, "FUTMINNA has decided to halt all plans to resume academic activities due to a controversy between the school senate and the SUG on the N15,000 COVID-19 fee proposed by the school senate.

"The SUG said none of us should pay the money. Eighty percent of the students have resumed but the school has kept students in the dark about resumption plans. The school is not open to academic activities.

"The vice-chancellor was invited to Channels Television for an interview on resumption update and he said there were plans and all but those are all lies. They are insisting on the money."

When SaharaReporters contacted the registrar of the school, Amos Kolo, he said there was nothing like COVID-19 fee and confirmed that truly, academic activities had yet to resume.

He said, "Who told you that? There is nothing like COVID-19 fee."