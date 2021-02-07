Gunmen Kidnap One, Injure Three In Abuja Community

Unknown gunmen have abducted one person and injured three others in Pegi community in Abuja.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm on Friday when the victims were returning home from work.

SaharaReporters gathered that the kidnappers opened fire on the victims' cars when they refused to stop.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Isaac Aderibigbe, confirmed that one person was kidnapped and three others sustained gunshot injuries in the incident.

Those that were shot and later escaped are: Edwin Obiekwe, Shittu Adebayo and one Kola.

One of the victims, Shittu, while recounting his ordeal, said, "I was coming back from work, but when I got to the road leading to Pegi shortly before 9pm, I suddenly heard gunshots and realised my tyres were hit. I didn't stop; instead, I increased the speed of the car.

"The kidnappers now started shooting continuously. At a stage, I lost control of the car, came down from the car and started running into the bush but towards the gate of Pegi. As I was running, the kidnappers were running after me and were shooting. I put off my phone and removed the white clothe I wore because the clothe and the light on my phone were being used by the kidnappers to trace me.

"Then, I continued running while I was still being pursued by the kidnappers who were shooting. As I approached Pegi gate, they turned back."

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson for the FCT, Yusuf Mariam, said on Sunday, that the command had rescued some victims and arrested six suspected kidnappers along Apo axis of the territory.

She said the suspects, who had earlier abducted three persons, were arrested by police operatives when the kidnappers were trying to relocate one of their victims.