Gunmen Kidnap One, Injure Three In Abuja Community

The incident occurred around 9:00pm on Friday when the victims were returning home from work.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

Unknown gunmen have abducted one person and injured three others in Pegi community in Abuja.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm on Friday when the victims were returning home from work. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the kidnappers opened fire on the victims' cars when they refused to stop.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Isaac Aderibigbe, confirmed that one person was kidnapped and three others sustained gunshot injuries in the incident.

Those that were shot and later escaped are: Edwin Obiekwe, Shittu Adebayo and one Kola.

One of the victims, Shittu, while recounting his ordeal, said, "I was coming back from work, but when I got to the road leading to Pegi shortly before 9pm, I suddenly heard gunshots and realised my tyres were hit. I didn't stop; instead, I increased the speed of the car. 

"The kidnappers now started shooting continuously. At a stage, I lost control of the car, came down from the car and started running into the bush but towards the gate of Pegi. As I was running, the kidnappers were running after me and were shooting. I put off my phone and removed the white clothe I wore because the clothe and the light on my phone were being used by the kidnappers to trace me. 

"Then, I continued running while I was still being pursued by the kidnappers who were shooting. As I approached Pegi gate, they turned back."

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson for the FCT, Yusuf Mariam, said on Sunday, that the command had rescued some victims and arrested six suspected kidnappers along Apo axis of the territory.

She said the suspects, who had earlier abducted three persons, were arrested by police operatives when the kidnappers were trying to relocate one of their victims.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Immigration Officer, Wife, Two Others Kidnapped In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity How I Escaped Assassination Attempt By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo — Man
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hold Buhari Accountable For Worsening Insecurity In Nigeria — Falana-led Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity 19 Killed, Many Missing As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Arewa Group Asks Ogun Governor To Resign, Calls Igboho Fake Activist
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Imo Police headquarters, Kill Two Officers, Injure Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics It's Sad Makinde Has Done Nothing About Wakili Killing Oyo People — Igboho
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Apostle Suleman Is A Manipulator, The Audio I Released Is Genuine — Pastor Hits Back
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Immigration Officer, Wife, Two Others Kidnapped In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Two, Leave Many Injured In Clash With Okada Riders In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News How Investment Company Duped My Family Of N6.7 Million, Made Others Lose Their Lives— Investor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity How I Escaped Assassination Attempt By Fulani Herdsmen In Oyo — Man
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News I Killed My Wife, Son Because I Smoked Too Much Indian Hemp, Evangelist Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ganduje Orders Demolition Of Structures Around Residence Of Islamic Cleric
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Communal Clash: Two Killed As Osun Declares Curfew In Warring Communities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture We Have Video Evidence Of Herdsmen Destroying Farmers' Crops Across Nigeria, MURIC Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Soldier Killed In Orlu Clash Laid To Rest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad