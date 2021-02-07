Gunmen Kill APC Chairman In Benue

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman of Gboko South, Tersoo Ahu, has been killed by gunmen in Gboko on Sunday.

According to the Nation, Ahu and other APC ward excos were said to be engaged in the training of party officials for membership registration and revalidation exercise when gunmen stormed the venue with clubs, cutlasses and others, and manhandled him.

The publicity secretary of the APC, Benue chapter, James Orgunga, who confirmed the incident, said the ward chairman who sustained serious injuries from the attack died later in a public hospital in Gboko, where he was receiving treatment.

The brutal killing of the APC ward chairman in Gboko, the ancestral home of the Tiv people, may not be unconnected with the alleged factions within the party over the 2023 general elections.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the Benue State Command, Kate Anene, a DSP, confirmed the incident and said investigation into the incident had commenced.

“Yes, I can confirm the attack and killing of the APC ward chairman in Gboko. Our men rushed to the scene but the suspects had fled. However we have identified them and very soon we shall pick them up,” DSP Anene said.

