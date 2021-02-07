Immigration Officer, Wife, Two Others Kidnapped In Abuja

SaharaReporters gathered that the kidnappers, said to be of Fulani extraction, stormed the town, Tungan Maje around midnight on Sunday, and shot indiscriminately into the air before gaining access into the victims' residence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

A retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Alhaji Abdulahi Idris Rakieu, has been kidnapped in Abuja alongside his wife, another member of the family, and one Olushola Agun.

A source told SaharaReporters that the operation, which lasted about three hours, was carried out by kidnappers dressed in military uniform and speaking Hausa and Fulani (Fulfulde) languages.

Some kidnappers had in October 2020 carried out a successful operation in Tunga Maje, abducting 20 people.

According to the source, "They kidnapped an immigration officer, his wife and another member of his family with one Mr. Olushola Agun, all in the same location along Bethel Road. The gunshots were better imagined as they were shooting sporadically for three hours.

"In all, they took four people, one from the first house and three from another."
On Wednesday, a Punch journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, was also kidnapped in Abuja and was released on Sunday, showing the Federal Capital Territory is also not safe despite being the seat of the Nigeria government. 

SaharaReporters, New York

