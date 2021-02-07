It's Sad Makinde Has Done Nothing About Wakili Killing Oyo People — Igboho

Residents of Ibarapa area have alleged that Wakili recruited over 100 Fulani people with sophiscated weapons to terrorise them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, has urged the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, to order the immidiate arrest of a suspected Fulani criminal, Iskilu Wakili, said to be terrorising residents of Ayete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

Igboho, in an interview on Sunday, said there were many misconceptions about him, adding that Wakili must be driven out of Ibarapa forest.

“Yes, the people are living in fear. They are afraid that Fulani people might attack them and that is being done by one Isikilu Wakili. He has turned himself into terror and authority in the area and nothing is being done to address the situation. 

"We heard about this two months ago and like I said, nothing is being done to address it. If the governor hears about Wakili killing our people, harassing them and plundering their farm and yet little or nothing is being done, it is sad. We expected the governor to direct the security agencies to smoke him out but there is virtually no action,” he said. 
SaharaReporters, New York

