Soldier Killed In Orlu Clash Laid To Rest

A source told SaharaReporters that the soldier was one of many officers who passed away in the community recently.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 07, 2021

A member of the Nigerian Army who died in the Orlu clash between the Army and operatives of Eastern Security Network has been buried on Saturday.

According to him, the military authorities tries as much as possible to cover up the death of soldiers, leaving such incidents unreported.

He alleged that a similar situation occurred during the #EndSARS protest where a soldier was among the four persons burnt to death. 

He said, "Meanwhile, in a compound, block 17 in Obinze barracks, a soldier also was among the 4 people burnt to death during the #EndSARS aftermath but the military killed the story.

"Orlu has been a big problem to 34 Artillery Bridge."

Orlu in Imo State made the headlines recently when operatives of the Nigerian Army clashed with members of the Eastern Security Network, a group formed by Nnamdi Kanu, a major agitator for the realisation of Biafra. 

Kanu has said the aim of the ESN was to protect the region from the activities of kidnappers and killer-herdsmen. 

According to reports, shoot-outs between members of the ESN and the Nigerian Army led to the deaths of innocent civilians. 

Five persons, including a middle-aged woman, were said to have been killed by stray bullets from guns of the Nigerian Army while some properties were burnt.

The soldiers were said to have been drawn from the 34 Artillery Brigade in Obinze.

SaharaReporters, New York

