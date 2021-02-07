Yoruba Group Backs Sunday Igboho's Quest To Protect South-West Against Killer Herdsmen

A group formed by Yoruba people in the diaspora, Yoruba Nation Now, has called on all southwesterners to support Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in his quest to protect the region against killer herdsmen.

The group urged Yoruba people to be proactive and be fully involved in curbing the criminal activities perpetrated by suspected Fulani foot soldiers.

In a statement by its spokesman, Ola Ajanlekoko, the group said security in the South-West region had been compromised by the Nigerian oligarchy.

The statement read: “With regards to the ongoing Fulani herdsmen killing spree and massacre all over Yorubaland, YNN will neither negotiate nor enter into any bargain on the safety of the Yoruba indigenes.

“There is no doubt that the Fulani foot soldiers' (herdsmen) killings in Yorubaland are premeditated, planned, and intended to wipe the Yoruba out of existence.

“These intentions and methods of operations; which include but not limited to land grabbing, are crystal clear and obvious to all reasonable and impartial persons within and outside Yorubaland.

“YNN urges all Yoruba persons at home and in the diaspora to first and foremost verify and ascertain the veracity of this Yoruba security update, and to also individually and collectively join hands with us to openly condemn the genocidal tendencies of the Fulani foot soldiers; supported by the federal government in massacring our people.

“The clarion calls are on all Yoruba sons and daughters, at home and abroad to fully support every Ọmọ Ọkọ Yoruba agitators, including Chief Sunday Adisa Adeyemo, aka Chief Sunday Igboho.”

The group also warned all heads of security agencies in Nigeria against shielding the Fulani herdsmen.

The group also tasked governors of South-West states to exercise fairness in its handling of people in the region.

It added: “Yoruba Nation Now Movement hereby counsels all state government in Yorubaland, particularly the state governors to exercise fairness in all their dealings with the masses."

“Legality and cautions must have their places in any measures you are applying or intending to apply towards detaining any Yoruba nation agitator.

“Be reminded that the safety of the populace is your number one priority in your respective privileged offices,” he added.