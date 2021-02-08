Concerns Grow As Five Nigerians In India Die Mysteriously In One Week

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

There is panic in the Igbo community in New Delhi, India after five healthy men died mysteriously within one week.  

A broadcaster, Okwuluora, in a post on Facebook, said he was sent photos and videos from the incidents.

"Five Igbo boys died in New Delhi, India within one week. I was sent the videos and pictures but I will not post them. So sad to behold. May their souls find peace. These are hard times," he wrote.

Confirming the incidents on Saturday, Igbo people who live in New Delhi express fear over the mysterious deaths through social media.

One Ekene Ubah said, "It happened here in New Delhi, India. Their death remains a mystery to us. We are in pain."

Marvellous Allen said one slumped and died while climbing the staircase on Saturday.

"We are losing our brothers here in New Delhi. The one that died today just went downstairs to buy a bottle of groundnut. While coming back, he fell at the step and died. In less than four days, four healthy men are dead," he wrote.

Mike Sylvanus, who is presently in New Delhi, said, "The sad news is real because we are yet to ascertain the cause of their death. About four young men died just this week here though some are suspecting it might be one commitment or the other to make quick money."

 

