Ekiti Drags IGP To Court Over Dismissal Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman

The Ekiti State government, through the state Ministry of Justice, has filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the sack of police officer, Omolola Olajide, for getting pregnant as a spinster.

Olajide was discharged from the service after discovering to be six months pregnant though she's still single.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

Her dismissal was contained in a police wireless message with reference number CJ:4161/EKS/IY/Vol.2/236, DTO:181330/01/2021.

The Ekiti State government has made its stance against her dismissal and has filed a suit challenging the police's decision.

Attorney-General of the state, Olawale Fapohunda, in the suit FHC/AD/CS/8/2021 filed in the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti Judicial Division, is, among others, asking the court to nullify Omolola's dismissal because it is unconstitutional.

A statement released by the Special Assistant to the AG on Media, Olalekan Suleman, reads in part, "Fapohunda has reviewed the said Police Regulations and found several provisions in violation of sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) as well as several regional and international treaties to which Nigeria is a party including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights."

The suit seeks a determination of whether by the combined provisions of Sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and Articles 2, 3, 5, 18(3) and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, the provisions of Section 127 of Police Act and Regulation Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 are not unconstitutional, null and void".

The Attorney General says the state government is committed to the eradication of all forms of discrimination against women in public and private life and as such had enacted several laws, including the Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2020 (as amended), and enabled policies aimed at protecting the rights of women in Ekiti State.

Fapohunda is also seeking an order nullifying Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations and an order of perpetual injunction restraining the IGP, Ekiti Commissioner of Police and the PSC from implementing the said provisions.