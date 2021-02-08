Ekiti Drags IGP To Court Over Dismissal Of Unmarried Pregnant Policewoman

Olajide was discharged from the service after discovering to be six months pregnant though she's still single.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

The Ekiti State government, through the state Ministry of Justice, has filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the sack of police officer, Omolola Olajide, for getting pregnant as a spinster. 

Olajide was discharged from the service after discovering to be six months pregnant though she's still single.

IGP Mohammed Adamu

Her dismissal was contained in a police wireless message with reference number CJ:4161/EKS/IY/Vol.2/236, DTO:181330/01/2021. 

The Ekiti State government has made its stance against her dismissal and has filed a suit challenging the police's decision.

Attorney-General of the state, Olawale Fapohunda, in the suit FHC/AD/CS/8/2021 filed in the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti Judicial Division, is, among others, asking the court to nullify Omolola's dismissal because it is unconstitutional.

A statement released by the Special Assistant to the AG on Media, Olalekan Suleman, reads in part, "Fapohunda has reviewed the said Police Regulations and found several provisions in violation of sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) as well as several regional and international treaties to which Nigeria is a party including the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights."

The suit seeks a determination of whether by the combined provisions of Sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and Articles 2, 3, 5, 18(3) and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, the provisions of Section 127 of Police Act and Regulation Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 are not unconstitutional, null and void".

The Attorney General says the state government is committed to the eradication of all forms of discrimination against women in public and private life and as such had enacted several laws, including the Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2020 (as amended), and enabled policies aimed at protecting the rights of women in Ekiti State. 

Fapohunda is also seeking an order nullifying Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations and an order of perpetual injunction restraining the IGP, Ekiti Commissioner of Police and the PSC from implementing the said provisions.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Kill Two, Leave Many Injured In Clash With Okada Riders In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: IGP Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension —Source
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Violates New Police Act, Extends IGP Adamu’s Tenure For 3 months
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, On Orders Of House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Infectious Disease Bill
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Apostle Suleman Is A Manipulator, The Audio I Released Is Genuine — Pastor Hits Back
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap One, Injure Three In Abuja Community
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Business $500m Worth Of Bitcoin Traded In Nigeria In Last Five Years – Moghalu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Man Who Attempted Suicide Rescued In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business 'It's Fueling Terrorism' – CBN Speaks On Why It Banned Cryptocurrency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Dare Ogun Governor, Invade Community, Kill Farmer In His Sleep
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Concerns Grow As Five Nigerians In India Die Mysteriously In One Week
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad