EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Fails To Purchase Limbs For Hundreds Of Injured Soldiers As Stated In Revised Conditions Of Service

At the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna State, alone, there are more than 400 injured soldiers who are attached to Operations Lafiya Dole and Sahel Sanity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

The Nigerian Army has violated the 2017 revised Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Officers, by failing to provide artificial limbs for hundreds of soldiers injured during the Boko Haram war in the North-East and other operations across the country.

At the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna State, alone, there are more than 400 injured soldiers who are attached to Operations Lafiya Dole and Sahel Sanity.

SaharaReporters obtained the new HTACOS 2017 which replaced the 2012 edition, and where it is stipulated that “where the limb was lost as a direct result of an accident while on duty, and not due to personal negligence, no charge shall be made for the supply, repair or replacement thereof.”  

It was also revealed in Chapter 21 of the HTACOS 2017 that the supply, repair and replacement of the limbs for the soldiers shall be at public expense.

The new service conditions were reviewed by the outgone administration of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.) and the outgone service chiefs, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas – all retired.

It had been reported how the outgone service chiefs allocated to themselves eight flashy Sport Utility Vehicles, over 40 soldiers as guards, free medical cover within and outside the country as well as other juicy retirement benefits, in the revised document.

SaharaReporters confirmed from Chapter 21 of the HTACOS 2017 that the Nigerian military is mandated to provide artificial limbs to soldiers injured during military operations within and outside the country.

Checks, however, in the Operation Lafiya Dole theatre in the North-East particularly, revealed that such provision of prosthesis to injured soldiers had not been made by the outgone army chief nor by the present chief.

The revised military conditions read in Chapter 21.03 and 21.04, “The conditions for supply of artificial limbs shall be as follows: a. Where the limb was lost as a direct result of an accident while on duty, and not due to personal negligence, no charge shall be made for the supply, repair or replacement thereof.

“b. Circumstance that will necessitate an officer paying for a replacement limb will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Special Appliances; The conditions for the replacement of special limbs shall be as follows:  a. The supply, repair and replacement of special appliances that are necessary for the military efficiency of an officer shall be at public expense.

“b. Supply, repair and replacement of special appliances shall be on repayment, at cost price where: (1) The appliance is not necessary for military efficiency. (2) Damage or loss is the fault of the officer.”

The outgone army chief, Buratai, had been known for only visiting injured soldiers in the hospital with his last visit on January 12, 2021, which was to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna State, where 416 injured soldiers attached to Operations Lafiya Dole and Sahel Sanity, were being treated.

Another recent visit was in April 2020; Buratai visited the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State, where he saw soldiers injured by the Boko Haram during an encounter in Gorgi, Borno, where 29 Nigerian soldiers were killed.

Military sources in the North-East confirmed to SaharaReporters that the army might have been overwhelmed by the number of casualties in the frontlines and had no such provision at the moment.

“The Boko Haram war is taking its toll financially on the military. There are not even enough funds to buy ammunition, upkeep and other exigencies. So, the army is not providing such limbs at the moment; maybe in the future,” one of the sources said.

None of the injured army personnel at the hospital also confirmed to SaharaReporters that the army authorities had provided artificial limbs to those in need of them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Soldier Serving In North-East Sells AK-47 Rifle To Kidnapper For N300,000
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military I Have Nothing To Say To The Opposition, I Did Incredibly Well As COAS, Buratai Hits Back Over Ambassadorial Appointment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Soldier Killed In Orlu Clash Laid To Rest
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military JTF Intercepted 8 Barges With Illegal Oil Products In Rivers State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military I Will Not Resign If We Fail To Defeat Boko Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Serving In North-East Sells AK-47 Rifle To Kidnapper For N300,000
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan Another Protest Over Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Dare Ogun Governor, Invade Community, Kill Farmer In His Sleep
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad