Gumi, Others Wasting Their Time, Kaduna Won’t Negotiate With Merciless Killer Bandits – El-Rufai

On the synergy to confront the criminal elements in the region, the governor lamented the division amongst governors in the North-West region.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that Fulani bandits are used to getting big money and will not repent, adding that anyone preaching to them is wasting their time.

The governor reiterated that Kaduna was at war with the criminal elements, pointing out “my administration is at war with the bandits and so we cannot negotiate. Eliminating them is the only solution to banditry.”

According to Vanguard, he said the Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gummi, was wasting his time as there would not be any forgiveness and compensations for bandits.

“I never believed that a Fulani herdsman who ventured into banditry and is collecting millions of naira as ransom will repent. I spoke to Dr Gumi, who is my friend, I explained that the majority of these bandits don’t believe in religion. That is why they kill mercilessly.

“Anybody who thinks a Fulani herdsman that was used to only getting N100,000 in a year, after selling a cow, but now is getting millions through kidnapping for ransom will stop, is only wasting his time.”

On the synergy to confront the criminal elements in the region, the governor lamented the division amongst governors in the North-West region.

According to him, while some of the governors consider dialogue with the bandits ‎as a solution, he and others do not see that as a solution.

He said, “We the governors lack unity among ourselves in this region in working as one to neutralise the bandits. We in Kaduna and Niger states are talking on how to end the problem. The governor of Niger state calls me and we are discussing.

“Anybody that thinks a Fulani man that ventured into kidnapping for ransom and he is earning millions of naira would go back to his former life of getting N100,000 after selling a cow in a year, must be deceiving himself.” 

“Why should they be compensated after killing people? They destroyed their houses. Who offended them? Ahmad Gumi is my friend and this is what I told him.

“I told him that the majority of these Fulani bandits don’t believe in religion. Therefore, I don’t believe in what he is doing, that they should be forgiven and compensated. If any ‎bandit is arrested in Kaduna State, the bandit will be killed because Kaduna is in war with bandits.”

“They kill without mercy, they don’t believe in the religion,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorists In Oyo Community, Angry Residents Burn Fulani Settlement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Notorious Bandits Commander, Daudawa, Others, Repent, Surrender Weapons, Pledge With Quran
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Dare Ogun Governor, Invade Community, Kill Farmer In His Sleep
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Funeral Convoy In Edo, Kidnap Brother Of Deceased
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Senate Will Debate Fulani Herdsmen Crisis On Tuesday Or Wednesday – Leader
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Relations Of Dead Patient Beat Nurses, Drag Them On The Floor In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorists In Oyo Community, Angry Residents Burn Fulani Settlement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Notorious Bandits Commander, Daudawa, Others, Repent, Surrender Weapons, Pledge With Quran
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military I Have Nothing To Say To The Opposition, I Did Incredibly Well As COAS, Buratai Hits Back Over Ambassadorial Appointment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad