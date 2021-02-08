Gumi, Others Wasting Their Time, Kaduna Won’t Negotiate With Merciless Killer Bandits – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that Fulani bandits are used to getting big money and will not repent, adding that anyone preaching to them is wasting their time.

The governor reiterated that Kaduna was at war with the criminal elements, pointing out “my administration is at war with the bandits and so we cannot negotiate. Eliminating them is the only solution to banditry.”

According to Vanguard, he said the Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gummi, was wasting his time as there would not be any forgiveness and compensations for bandits.

“I never believed that a Fulani herdsman who ventured into banditry and is collecting millions of naira as ransom will repent. I spoke to Dr Gumi, who is my friend, I explained that the majority of these bandits don’t believe in religion. That is why they kill mercilessly.

“Anybody who thinks a Fulani herdsman that was used to only getting N100,000 in a year, after selling a cow, but now is getting millions through kidnapping for ransom will stop, is only wasting his time.”

On the synergy to confront the criminal elements in the region, the governor lamented the division amongst governors in the North-West region.

According to him, while some of the governors consider dialogue with the bandits ‎as a solution, he and others do not see that as a solution.

He said, “We the governors lack unity among ourselves in this region in working as one to neutralise the bandits. We in Kaduna and Niger states are talking on how to end the problem. The governor of Niger state calls me and we are discussing.

“Why should they be compensated after killing people? They destroyed their houses. Who offended them? Ahmad Gumi is my friend and this is what I told him.

“I told him that the majority of these Fulani bandits don’t believe in religion. Therefore, I don’t believe in what he is doing, that they should be forgiven and compensated. If any ‎bandit is arrested in Kaduna State, the bandit will be killed because Kaduna is in war with bandits.”

“They kill without mercy, they don’t believe in the religion,” he said.