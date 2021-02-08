Gunmen Kidnap Couple In Delta Community, Steal their Car

A man simply identified as Ojo has been kidnapped alongside his wife, Alice, by gunmen in Abraka Community, Delta State.

According to a Vanguard report, the couple were abducted at the Erho axis along the old Abraka/Eku road of the state on Sunday.

It was gathered that the couple were heading home when they were ambushed at a bad spot along the road by the hoodlums who whisked them away to an unknown destination.

A source at the Abraka police station confirmed the incident.

The source said the hoodlums went away in the Toyota Venza car belonging to the couple.

“The husband owns a popular boutique in Abraka and was on his way home with his family when the hoodlums struck, but efforts are currently being put in place to ensure that they are rescued unhurt and the culprits brought to justice,” the source added.

In a similar report, suspected herdsmen have allegedly kidnapped a female farmer, Joy Osamezu, on her farm in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, she was adopted on Saturday while working on the farm.