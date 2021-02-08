Houses, Shops, Vehicles, Petrol Stations Burnt During Communal Clash In Osun

Many houses were razed in Erin-Osun and Ilobu towns following the communal clash between the two towns over land dispute.

No fewer than two persons were reportedly killed while many sustained bullet injuries during the attack.

File Photo

Also, many houses were set ablaze and residents fled their homes, leaving their belongings behind to avoid being killed.

Soldiers and policemen deployed to quell the crisis ensured the enforcement of the curfew imposed by the state government.

The state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, on Monday read the residents of the two towns the riot act, urging their traditional rulers to end the clash or face the full wrath of the law.

At a meeting with the traditional rulers of the two towns – the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye and the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Yusuff Omoloye Oyagbodun – Olokode pleaded with them to prevail on their subjects to end the clash.

Also, the state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, at a peace meeting held at the Government House in Osogbo appealed to the traditional rulers to ensure there is peace in their domains.

The communal clash between the two towns started on Saturday after an altercation between the two monarchs in a phone conversation.