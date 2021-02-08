Houses, Shops, Vehicles, Petrol Stations Burnt During Communal Clash In Osun

Soldiers and policemen deployed to quell the crisis ensured the enforcement of the curfew imposed by the state government.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

Many houses were razed in Erin-Osun and Ilobu towns following the communal clash between the two towns over land dispute.

No fewer than two persons were reportedly killed while many sustained bullet injuries during the attack. 

File Photo

Also, many houses were set ablaze and residents fled their homes, leaving their belongings behind to avoid being killed.

Soldiers and policemen deployed to quell the crisis ensured the enforcement of the curfew imposed by the state government. 

The state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, on Monday read the residents of the two towns the riot act, urging their traditional rulers to end the clash or face the full wrath of the law. 

At a meeting with the traditional rulers of the two towns – the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olatoye and the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Yusuff Omoloye Oyagbodun – Olokode pleaded with them to prevail on their subjects to end the clash. 

Also, the state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, at a peace meeting held at the Government House in Osogbo appealed to the traditional rulers to ensure there is peace in their domains. 

The communal clash between the two towns started on Saturday after an altercation between the two monarchs in a phone conversation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorists In Oyo Community, Angry Residents Burn Fulani Settlement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Notorious Bandits Commander, Daudawa, Others, Repent, Surrender Weapons, Pledge With Quran
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Funeral Convoy In Edo, Kidnap Brother Of Deceased
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorists In Oyo Community, Angry Residents Burn Fulani Settlement
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Notorious Bandits Commander, Daudawa, Others, Repent, Surrender Weapons, Pledge With Quran
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Funeral Convoy In Edo, Kidnap Brother Of Deceased
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gumi, Others Wasting Their Time, Kaduna Won’t Negotiate With Merciless Killer Bandits – El-Rufai
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military I Have Nothing To Say To The Opposition, I Did Incredibly Well As COAS, Buratai Hits Back Over Ambassadorial Appointment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam #FreeElijahOde: Benue Senator Demands Release Of Barber Arrested In Kano Over Anti-Islam Haircuts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Relations Of Dead Patient Beat Nurses, Drag Them On The Floor In Ondo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad