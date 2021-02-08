Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

The Kano State Police Command said it had smashed a notorious criminal syndicate led by a 47-year-old ex-convict, Hauwa Mustapha. 

The spokesperson of the command, Abdullahi Haruna, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspects specialize in car snatching and shop breaking.

Haruna said, "On the 19/01/2021 at about 0330hrs, a team of Operation Puff Adder led CSP Alabi Lateef, while on intelligence-led patrol along Zaria Road Kano, arrested one Hauwa Mustapha, 'f', 47 years old, of Naibawa Quarters, Kano and one Auwalu Ibrahim, 'm', 28 years, of Brigade Quarters Kano, while driving a Motor Vehicle Honda Accord, Ash in colour, moving suspiciously.

"Upon search, breaking implements were found concealed inside the vehicle. The suspects confessed to have conspired with two others, now at large, broke a stationary parked vehicle along Mariri Quarters Kano and stole eight cartons of Swan Bottle Water. All the suspects confessed to committing the crime and confessed to being ex-convicts. An investigation is in progress."

