Man Who Attempted Suicide Rescued In Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has rescued a man who attempted suicide at the National Bus Stop, Ikeja on Saturday.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this to reporters.

A picture of the man who attempted suicide at National bus-stop, Ikeja, Lagos being attended to by LASEMA on Saturday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the man fell from a height while attempting suicide and a distress call was made to the emergency agency.

He said, "We received a distress call around 9:50 a.m. about a man reported to have attempted to commit suicide at National Bus Stop, Ikeja.

"This prompted the immediate activation of our emergency responders to the scene."

He disclosed that when his team got to the scene, they met an adult male who sustained an open lacerated wound on the heel of his left leg.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the victim sustained suspected fracture at the distal end of the right tibia based on alcohol intoxication and suicide attempt.

Information gathered at the scene of the incident was that the adult man fell from height with a suicide attempt.

"At the scene, safety was ensured, the wound was irrigated, the victim was assessed and vitals checked with BP 130/80mmHG, PR 92bpm, RR 22cpm, spo2 92 per cent, GCS 15.

"Oxygen was administered with Nasal Cannula at 4 lit for 45mins and his bleeding was controlled and dressed with 1m 75mg of diclofenac, and he was also given a litre of Normal Saline."

He said that the man was immediately taken to Ikeja General Hospital, where he is res