PDP WhatsApp Platform: Makinde Has Right To Join, Exit Any Social Media Group –Media Aide

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the governor has the right to join or exit any social media platform at any time “as his schedules dictate”.

Adisa, who reacted through his official Facebook page, stated that the principle guiding the membership of social groups remains free entry and free exit, adding that such can’t be different in the case of Governor Makinde.

His reaction followed the public criticism generated by the exit of the governor from a WhatsApp group on Saturday evening, where senior officials of the government and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State deliberate on cogent issues bordering on governance and politics in the state.

Adisa explained that though someone may be persuaded by the fact that the group is called the PDP official platform, “it has been discovered that people of varied political persuasions are members.”

He said: “Just like every citizen of this country, the governor should be free to belong to or exit any social group without any form of uproar. As a digital governor, Governor Makinde belongs to different groups and platforms and he can choose to exit anyone at any time as his schedules dictate.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Akeem Olatunji, has denied challenging Makinde over the farmers/herders’ crisis in Ibarapaland in the state.

The party's spokesman, in a statement in Ibadan on Monday, said that the publication which alleged that he challenged Makinde was not only false but malicious and an evil machination by some disgruntled elements within the party who aim to use the group chat to advance their ulterior motives.

Olatunji, had earlier posted a video of a suspected attack by Fulani herdsmen on the people of Ayete, headquarters of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, on the WhatsApp group, asking the state authorities to follow it up.

Olatunji had commented on the video, saying, "This video has gone viral but the authority needs to confirm the claim. It's very urgent to address the message..."

Reacting to the statement made by Olatunji, Makinde said, "Every time some idiots makes (sic) a video, the government must respond... I don't get it really... you need mature people to make meaningful contributions on your platform."

The governor also went on to react to another story regarding allegations of violence at the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership revalidation/registration.

Olatunji had also said, "Several injured as APC members fight over registration in Oyo State."

Governor Makinde asked; "What is the relevance of this on the PDP official platform?"

He then exited the WhatsApp platform.

But the spokesman for the state PDP chapter on Monday however said some disgruntled members of the party were behind the publication.

He alleged that those behind the publication had been looking for every available means to tear the party apart and pitch him against the governor.

He described the governor as not just the leader of the party in Oyo State and South-West Nigeria but also his political mentor, whom he holds in high esteem.