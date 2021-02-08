Relations Of Dead Patient Beat Nurses, Drag Them On The Floor In Ondo

The nurses on Monday said they would not return to work until adequate security is provided for them.

by Sahara Reporters Feb 08, 2021

Nurses at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State have staged a protest on the premises of the hospital over the alleged beating of their colleagues by some relations of a dead patient.

PUNCH gathered that relations of the patient, who was brought to the hospital on Saturday, stormed the ward where the deceased died on Sunday, beating the nurses on duty and blaming them for the death.

The nurses on Monday said they would not return to work until adequate security is provided for them.

While affirming their oath of service to provide care for all, they said the incident on Sunday whereby relatives of a ‘dead’ patient beat their colleagues was rather unfortunate.

The leader of the protesters, Segun Francis, said the protest was to express their grievance on the matter to the management of the Nigerian government-owned hospital.

Francis said, “We staged the protest to express our displeasure over the attack on our colleagues on duty yesterday. When the patient died, the relatives came to the ward and started beating the nurses on duty. They were dragged on the floor. Two of the nurses were seriously injured. They have been admitted at the hospital now.

“What we want is for the management to take action on the culprit to serve as a deterrent to others. What happened to our colleagues can happen to any other staff in the future.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Shiites To Nigerian Government: We'll Lay Down Our Lives For El-Zakzaky's Release
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Human Rights Soldiers Who Escorted Herdsmen Storm Ogun Villages Again, Threaten Residents
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Again, Court Refuses To Hear Sowore's Enforcement Of Fundamental Rights Suit Against DSS, Malami
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Opinion What Is Your Own Definition Of The System Of Government Nigeria Practices
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And The Necessary State Of Emergency For Transforming The Intractable Conflict In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Business Oil Producing Community In Ondo State Protest Over Chevron's Reluctance To Fulfill Agreement
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorists In Oyo Community, Angry Residents Burn Fulani Settlement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Notorious Bandits Commander, Daudawa, Others, Repent, Surrender Weapons, Pledge With Quran
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gumi, Others Wasting Their Time, Kaduna Won’t Negotiate With Merciless Killer Bandits – El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military I Have Nothing To Say To The Opposition, I Did Incredibly Well As COAS, Buratai Hits Back Over Ambassadorial Appointment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad