Thugs Attack Governorship Aspirants, Destroy Vehicle As Kwara APC Meeting Turns Violent

The incident, according to sources, was a fallout of a rift between Governor AbdulRazaq and a group of party leaders led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 08, 2021

Two All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Kwara State, Alhaji Tajudeen Abdulkadir Audu and Alhaji Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi, were on Monday attacked by thugs during the party’s stakeholders meeting at Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area.

A source told SaharaReporters that the thugs descended on the APC chieftains and physically assaulted them allegedly following the directive of an aide to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The source said the meeting was progressing well until the thugs invaded the compound, chanting cult slogans.

He added that the armed men destroyed a vehicle belonging to a chieftain of the party.

“Two governorship aspirants from Kwara North, Alhaji Tajudeen Abdulkadir Audu and Alhaji S.Y. Abdullahi, together with APC stakeholders, Alhaji MT Mamman and Umaru Shaaba have been attacked by thugs led by TESCOM (Teaching Service Commission) chairman during a stakeholder meeting at Lafiagi,” he said.

The incident, according to sources, was a fallout of a rift between Governor AbdulRazaq and a group of party leaders led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

The two camps have been at each other throats for some months now over the control of the party in the state.

The national secretariat of the party recently issued a letter of appointment to the state deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Samari Abdullahi, to be the acting chairman of the party in the state.

The development led to a crisis as the incumbent chairman, Bashr Omolaja Bolarinwa, resisted the move, as he said there was no issuance of query that could have warranted his purported removal from office as the state chairman of the party.

Abdullahi is a choice of the state governor, while Bolarinwa is also a choice of Mohammed. This scenario has caused the factionalisation of the party in the state.

No fewer than 10 members of the party sustained serious injuries last Wednesday after a meeting convened by the party membership registration and revalidation committee sent from the national headquarters turned violent.

During the melee, iron chairs and other valuable materials in the hall were freely used by the aggrieved members of the opposing camps in the free-for-all.

The crowded banquet hall soon became virtually empty as members vacated the venue and ran away for safety.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Makinde Exits PDP WhatsApp Platform In Anger, After Party Spokesman Challenged Him On Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ask PDP How They Fell After Bragging To Rule Nigeria For 60 Years – Sowore Knocks APC Lawmaker Boasting Party’ll Rule For 100 Years
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics No One Will Call For Secession If There Is No Fulani Domination, Afenifere Hits Back At Critics Of Agitators
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hold Buhari Accountable For Worsening Insecurity In Nigeria — Falana-led Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Council Boss Who Exposed Governor Masari's Payment Of N30m To Bandits Despite ‘Claiming He Paid 800m’ Arrested
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Winners Chapel Pastor Jailed For Stealing Church's $90,000, N4.5m
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Police Recover Informant’s Body From Ocean
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu Crisis: Policeman Who Ordered Me To Lie Down At Gunpoint Can’t Do That To Hausa, Yoruba Rulers, Igbo Monarch Laments
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Relations Of Dead Patient Beat Nurses, Drag Them On The Floor In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Motorists In Oyo Community, Angry Residents Burn Fulani Settlement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Notorious Bandits Commander, Daudawa, Others, Repent, Surrender Weapons, Pledge With Quran
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Police How Police Paraded Fashion Designer Arrested For Not Wearing Face Mask As Armed Robber – Friends
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Syndicate Led By Female Ex-convict
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gumi, Others Wasting Their Time, Kaduna Won’t Negotiate With Merciless Killer Bandits – El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad