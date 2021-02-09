Amotekun Handed Over 80 Armed Fulani Going To Lagos, Ogun To Us —Police Source

No fever than 80 armed Fulani herdsmen were arrested by the men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, on Monday.

A top police officer at Testing Ground Police Command, Ibadan confirmed the development to SaharaReporters in Ibadan on Tuesday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

"Yes, they were handed over to us but we have transferred them to state police command for more investigation. We all need to be more vigilant and report any suspecious moves in our community," he said.

The Fulani were intercepted at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to a report, they were armed with dangerous weapons like bows, arrows and daggers.

Apart from that, sources told reporters in Ibadan that there were about 25 motorcycles along with cattle in their truck.

Upon interrogation, the men were reported to have told the Amotekun operatives that they were going to Lagos and Ogun states.

The search was said to have attracted residents who trooped to the scene, but to prevent a crisis, the security agents were said to have led the truck and its occupants to the police station at Testing Ground area in Iwo Road.

They were said to have been handed over to the police at the station for further interrogation.