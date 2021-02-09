Bandits Kill 23 In Fresh Attacks On Kaduna Communities

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2021

Bandits on Tuesday killed 23 persons in fresh attacks across five local government areas of Kaduna State.

The deadly attacks took place in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local councils.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, confirmed the killings in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan said the government received reports from security agencies that bandits attacked communities in Kaduna, including border areas, leading to the death of 23 people.

The statement read, “Following the security situation across the state within the last 24 hours, the Kaduna state government has received reports from security agencies of the killing of 23 citizens in different attacks on soft targets in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas,” he said.

“The attacks on soft targets in these local government areas occurred around Kaduna state’s boundaries with neighbouring states.

“In Birnin Gwari LGA, 10 citizens were killed by bandits in an attack on Ungwan Gajere, Kutemeshi ward. They are: Abdu Hasan, Sufyanu Musa, Faisal Zubairu, Abdullahi Hasan, Ali Abdu, Rabiu Aliyu, Zubairu Yau, Bukar Yusuf, Mamman Ibrahim and Dankande Musa.”

He listed those who sustained injuries as Baushi Alu, Rabe Sani, and Usama Sani.

“In Igabi local government area, bandits shot dead one Dayyabu Yahuza between Sarkin Baka and Dankyawai village, near Gidan Kurmi,” the commissioner added.

“In Giwa local government area, armed bandits invaded Janbaba village. One Yakubu Sule was shot dead.

“In Kishisho village, Kauru local government area, gunmen suspected to be from a neighbouring state killed five persons listed as: Danlami Sunday, Abbas Abou, Sati Yakubu, Shaba John, and John Francis.

“In Chikun local government area, five citizens were killed by bandits in Gwagwada-Kasaya village in Kunai ward. They are Habila Ibrahim, Samaila Audu, John Musa, Birnin Aboki, Ali Aboki.

“Similarly, in Agwa, Chikun LGA, one Bitrus Joseph was shot dead in an attack by bandits. Also, in Chikun local government area, one bandit was killed near Bugai, when members of the community repelled an attack.”

According to the statement, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, expressed sadness over the attacks and sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

