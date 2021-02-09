Bloodbath In Kaduna Again As Bandits Kill 10, Injure Six Residents

Locals were fleeing mostly because of the message from the bandits that “they were coming back because of the killing of their members by youths.”

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 09, 2021

About 10 people have been reportedly killed and six others wounded in fresh attacks on Unguwar Gajere, in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters learnt that over 300 people, mostly women and children, were also displaced as a result of the bandits’ invasion of Unguwar Gajere area.

File Photo

A resident of the Dogon Dawa area, Musa Sa'idu, on Tuesday told SaharaReporters that the attack occurred around 6 to 7.30pm on Monday, when the gun-wielding bandits invaded the area and opened fire on the residents.

He explained that the fleeing residents were currently looking for shelter at Dogon Dawa, about 20km from Saulawa community where they had fled their homes as result of the abduction of 14 women last Saturday.

“Ten people were killed and six others wounded during yesterday’s attack at Unguwar Gajere. The people are fleeing due to fear of another attack by bandits as a result of the killing of two bandits during the attack by brave youths of Unguwar Gajere,” he said.

Babawo added that the locals were fleeing mostly because of the message from the bandits that “they were coming back because of the killing of their members by youths.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for comment.

On Monday, barely 24 hours after the massacre of 19 people in Kutemeshi in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area by bandits, the people of Saulawa community fled their home in their numbers.

An eyewitness, who captured the video of thee fleeing women, children and aged persons, told SaharaReporters that the exodus occurred around 4.30pm in the evening of Monday.

“Saulawa community is a distance of about 20km from Dogon Dawa,” the eyewitness said, adding that “the people were fleeing their abode as a result of the attack and abduction of 14 women on Saturday.”  

A source added that the displaced residents were heading towards the Funtua area of Katsina State.

Saharareporters, New York

