Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident occurred in the evening during the rush hours when people were heading home from work.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2021

A major tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy duty tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit fell and blocked the entire section of the highway.

SaharaReporters gathered that the accident occurred in the evening during the rush hours when people were heading home from work.

Eyewitness accounts said the accident occurred after the ill-fated articulated vehicle had faulty brakes while descending the Kugbo hill, only to crash opposite the Nigerian National Petroleum Company filling station when its two tyres deflated and the tank hit the ground and started discharging its content.

Officials of Federal Capital Territory Fire Service and other emergency agencies were mobilised to the scene of the incident to prevent the high inflammable tanker from exploding.

The incident caused a gridlock at the ever busy Nyanya interchange with many vehicles trapped while several commuters trekked long distances to their destinations.

Consequently, vehicles were barred from accessing Karu bridge and Nyanya interchange axis of the Abuja/Keffi Road, as rescue officials condoned off the entire stretch of road to avoid a fire outbreak. 

The Area Commander of Karu and Garki station of FCT Fire Service Engineer Chukwuemeka Eze, who was at the scene,
said the situation required extreme caution to prevent loss of lives and property in the area. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Again, Naira Falls Amid Dollar Shortage
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Support Sunday Igboho To Flush Out Killer Fulani Herdsmen From South-West —Son Of Evicted Seriki Fulani Of Eggua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Seeks To Seize $2Million From Nigerian Man Arrested For Romance Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Army Chief Removes Buratai’s Loyalist, Appoints New Spokesman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of 80 Armed Fulani Herdsmen Heading To Ogun, Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React To Biden's Threat Of Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Again, Naira Falls Amid Dollar Shortage
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Support Sunday Igboho To Flush Out Killer Fulani Herdsmen From South-West —Son Of Evicted Seriki Fulani Of Eggua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Seeks To Seize $2Million From Nigerian Man Arrested For Romance Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Fleeing Fulani Herdsmen Return To Ogun Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Army Chief Removes Buratai’s Loyalist, Appoints New Spokesman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Cry Out As Kidnapping Cases Increase In Abuja, Victims Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There Would Have Been War If Yoruba Had Done In The North 1% Of What Fulani Herders Have Done In South-West —Afenifere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Amotekun Handed Over 80 Armed Fulani Going To Lagos, Ogun To Us —Police Source
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad