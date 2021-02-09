DefendLagos: Youths Plan Protest, Counter-Protest As Lekki Tollgate Set To Reopen

Another group of youths in Lagos State have announced plans to organise a counter-protest at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday, February 13.

This is coming a few hours after some youths took to Twitter to call for a protest against the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

According to Punch, the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate had, on Saturday, approved the reopening of the tollgate.

However, four out of the nine members of the panel faulted the report of the forensic experts hired to comb the scene for evidence.

The counter-rally, which is trending on Twitter as #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell, is to protest against any protest organised to stop the reopening of the tollgate, tagged #OccupyLekkiTollGate.

The poster of counter-rally shared on social media showed that it is holding at the same venue and time as the one planned by the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters.

“Let us protect what the destroyers left behind while we rebuild Lagos. Join the ‘defend Lagos’ rally at the Lekki toll plaza,” a message on the poster read with pictures of destroyed building and other facilities during the violence that followed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

One of the promoters of the #DefendLagos protest, Olusoga Owoeye (@olusogaowoeye), said, “Show your love for our Lagos. Get your friends and your neighbours to be there. Join the DefendLagos Rally at the Lekki toll plaza on the 13th of February. We will not cede our city to criminals and insurrectionists. Lagos is our pride.”

Another promoter, @salamhunters, said, “We will defend and protect our Lagos from looters and arsonists.”

