#DefendLagos: Youths Plan Protest, Counter-Protest As Lekki Tollgate Set To Reopen

This is coming a few hours after some youths took to Twitter to call for a protest against the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 09, 2021

Another group of youths in Lagos State have announced plans to organise a counter-protest at the Lekki tollgate on Saturday, February 13.

This is coming a few hours after some youths took to Twitter to call for a protest against the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

According to Punch, the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate had, on Saturday, approved the reopening of the tollgate.

However, four out of the nine members of the panel faulted the report of the forensic experts hired to comb the scene for evidence.

See Also #EndSARS Nigerians Plan Another Protest Over Reopening Of Lekki Tollgate 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The counter-rally, which is trending on Twitter as #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell, is to protest against any protest organised to stop the reopening of the tollgate, tagged #OccupyLekkiTollGate.

The poster of counter-rally shared on social media showed that it is holding at the same venue and time as the one planned by the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters.

“Let us protect what the destroyers left behind while we rebuild Lagos. Join the ‘defend Lagos’ rally at the Lekki toll plaza,” a message on the poster read with pictures of destroyed building and other facilities during the violence that followed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

One of the promoters of the #DefendLagos protest, Olusoga Owoeye (@olusogaowoeye), said, “Show your love for our Lagos. Get your friends and your neighbours to be there. Join the DefendLagos Rally at the Lekki toll plaza on the 13th of February. We will not cede our city to criminals and insurrectionists. Lagos is our pride.”

Another promoter, @salamhunters, said, “We will defend and protect our Lagos from looters and arsonists.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Mother Demands N50million Compensation For 11-year-old Son Hit In Genitals By Police Bullet
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Officers Open Fire On Peaceful Protesters In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
#EndSARS Igbo Youth Group Condemns Disbandment Of SARS By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Disperse Protesters In Abuja With Live Bullets, Teargas
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
#EndSARS How IGP Team Killed My Son, Inserted Gun In My Private Part –Mother Of Police Brutality Victim
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Army Seizes Corpses Of Peaceful #EndSARS Protesters Killed By Security Operatives In Lekki
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Amotekun Arrests Truckload Of 80 Armed Fulani Herdsmen Heading To Ogun, Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React To Biden's Threat Of Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Again, Naira Falls Amid Dollar Shortage
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Support Sunday Igboho To Flush Out Killer Fulani Herdsmen From South-West —Son Of Evicted Seriki Fulani Of Eggua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME US Seeks To Seize $2Million From Nigerian Man Arrested For Romance Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Fleeing Fulani Herdsmen Return To Ogun Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Army Chief Removes Buratai’s Loyalist, Appoints New Spokesman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Cry Out As Kidnapping Cases Increase In Abuja, Victims Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics There Would Have Been War If Yoruba Had Done In The North 1% Of What Fulani Herders Have Done In South-West —Afenifere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Amotekun Handed Over 80 Armed Fulani Going To Lagos, Ogun To Us —Police Source
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad