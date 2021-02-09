EXCLUSIVE: How Zamfara Govt Paid Bandits’ Leader Behind Kankara Schoolboys Abduction, Auwalun Millions Of Naira To ‘Repent’

Auwalun Daudawa, the leader of the gang of bandits that abducted over 300 schoolboys in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State who surrendered some weapons and ‘repented’ on Monday, was paid millions of naira to surrender, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Though Auwalun, while speaking after he took an oath of repentance in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, claimed he was not given a kobo, sources familiar with the negotiation between the top commander of the and the state government, said he was paid millions of naira as compensation for some of his gang members killed by security operatives.

“He claimed many of his boys were killed by security operatives and asked the government to compensate him so that he can have money to take care of the family members of those killed.

“He also requested for money to buy cows for his boys to keep them busy,” the source said.

Auwalun and six of his lieutenants had on Monday surrendered 20 AK 47 rifles, ammunition and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher to the Zamfara State government.

“We have voluntarily repented. I was convinced by the state government approaches on peace reconciliation with armed bandits. I learnt from those who repented before me that there was no single plan by the governments through use of security agencies to harm me and my boys, therefore, we are now back for normal lives like other peace-loving Nigerians,” he had said.

Auwalun Daudawa and his gang on December 11, 2020 invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara around 11 pm, shooting indiscriminately to scare residents.

The operation led to the disappearance of over 344 students.

The abduction happened when President Muhammadu Buhari was visiting his home state of Katsina.

After their release on December 17, 2020, Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, said the schoolboys were rescued with the help of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and that no ransom was paid.

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, also said insinuations that ransom was paid for the release of the boys from their abductors were false.

However, in a leaked telephone conversation between Auwalun and a former caretaker chairman of the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state, Haruna Musa Mota, the bandits commander admitted the group collected N30m from the state government. See Also Insurgency EXCLUSIVE: Katsina Government Paid Us N30m Ransom For Release Of Kankara Schoolboys — Bandits Leader, Awulu

When told by Mota that some government officials claimed N800 million was given to the group, he exclaimed and said, “You said what? N800m? How many millions again? Who said that? So, they paid N30 million and claimed N800m, now they have stopped cattle rearing.”

Responding, the former council boss said, “I will send you the speech and I will advise you speak out so citizens will know you did what you did for peace and what they paid you was N30 million. This is not fair at all, they call us thieves while they are the real thieves. We want peace but this governor has no integrity.”

Mota was arrested a few days later over alleged ties with the bandits.