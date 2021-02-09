Fleeing Fulani Herdsmen Return To Ogun Community

The Fulani residents at Eggua in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State have returned to their bases after a mob burnt houses and Kara market in the community.

Last week, the mob took advantage of the visit of the Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, to the area over the killings of farmers by Fulani herdsmen.

File Photo: Herdsmen.

The mob set ablaze the houses belonging to the Eggua Seriki of Fulani and others and the Kara market.

One person reportedly lost his life after the violence.

But it was gathered on Monday that the fleeing Fulani herdsmen who are residents of the area were back to their bases, Punch reports.

It was gathered that the Fulani herdsmen went back to their houses and Kara market after getting the police assurance in the state of protection of lives and property.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone said," "They didn't run away, they only escaped. After we met with them, we have asked them to go and live their lives normally.

"They escaped from the mob, but, after the security agencies have assured them that nothing would happen to them, they all agreed to go back.

"We are working hand-in-hand with the host community to fish out the criminals among them."

On how far the police have gone in unravelling the killers of Dele Olowoniyi, the farmer in the Imeko-Afon area of the state, the PPRO said the command had yet to make an arrest.

Olowoniyi was found dead on Sunday in his farm. It was alleged that some Fulani herdsmen, who invaded the village, were responsible.

But Oyeyemi said, "We are still investigating. By the time we have a breakthrough in our investigation, we will let the public know."