ISWAP, Boko Haram Fighters Attack Yobe As Army Chief Visits North-East

It was learnt that apart from Geidam, the terrorists have also established strongholds in Tarmuwa and Yunusari local government areas in Yobe.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 09, 2021

Boko Haram terrorists and their Islamic State West African Province faction have invaded Geidam communities in Yobe State, looting foodstuffs and drugs as residents flee from their homes.

SaharaReporters learnt that the insurgents attacked the communities around 6pm on Tuesday, only a day after the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Attahiru Ibrahim, visited troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Borno State, and assured that the military would tackle the insurgency headlong.

“The communities were attacked by Boko Haram and ISWAP who broke into shops and looted foodstuffs and drugs. The insurgents attacked Geidam and forced the residents of the surrounding villages to flee. The terrorists have turned the communities into their stronghold.

“They operate from at least eight communities,” a military source said.

During his visit, the army chief who was at the Special Army Super Camp in Ngamdu, had noted that the insurgency war would soon end.

“I have met commanders; I have received briefs and they told me what their critical requirements are with emphasis on military effectiveness.

“This we are working in tandem with the troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force towards the defeat of terrorists. On issues of equipment and other logistics items, I have been briefed on it and we are making tremendous effort on it.

“I have reliably been told about the challenge of kitting. In the next couple of weeks, you will have your uniforms and protective gear.

“Furthermore, I know the issue of overstay in the mission area has been a major problem. Rest assured that in the next couple of weeks and months, we shall have a standard rotation plan for replacements of troops who have overstayed with fresh hands,” he had said.

