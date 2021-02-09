NDLEA Recovers Illicit Drugs Worth N3 Billion In Kogi

The Kogi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has claimed it recovered illicit drugs worth over N3 billion in the state.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Alfred Adewumi, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists in Lokoja.

Adewumi stated that the total weight of the illicit drug exhibit recovered within the period of January 1, 2020 to December 2020 was 313,368.759 kg and worth over N3 billion.

According to him, his men also arrested 174 suspects comprising 162 male and 12 female during the period under review.

He added that the command was able to secure 15 convictions while 17 other cases were pending in court, stressing that assets traced to drugs were seized.

“The command carried out intense advocacy and sensitisation to traditional rulers and opinion influencers, enjoining them to speak out against drug abuse.

“Supportive parenting and monitoring of children’s behaviour can be a strong factor in lowering the rates of drug dealing and abuse, especially among youths,” he said.

On Monday, the United Kingdom Border Force of Europe and International, had commended the NDLEA for its remarkable strides in recent times.

A statement by the NDLEA said UK Border Force Regional Operations Manager, West Africa, Kris Hawksfield, gave the commendation during his visit to the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Marwa appreciated the UK Border Force for the technical support it had rendered to the agency in the last four years, saying, “We look forward to a more robust technical assistance.”