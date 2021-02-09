Nigerian Government Didn't Freeze Sunday Igboho’s Bank Accounts — Aide

A pro-Oduduwa Republic agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has debunked claims that his bank accounts were frozen by the Nigerian government.

Igboho was reacting to reports in some quarters that he had appealed to the Nigerian government to unfreeze his accounts.

Sunday Igboho

The reports had also stated that Igboho rejected an award of recognition from the Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) due to the development.

But speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, one of Igboho's aides said his principal never said his accounts were frozen

The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Igboho's accounts were not frozen.

He stressed the need for journalists to get the true situation story before publishing stories so as to avoid giving false reports.

The activist has continued to make the headlines since he issued a quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Igboho recently said he never asked anyone to seek donations for his activities

This was after some of his supporters claimed they set up a Gofundme account for the purpose of raising £100,000 (N51.8 million) for him to buy buses.

The fundraiser, which was initiated by Maureen Badejo, a blogger and activist based in the United Kingdom, had garnered £35, 252 (N18.5 million) with over 1, 100 donations as of the time of filing this report.

Ibiyemi Olagoke, who donated £20, said, "Political correctness does not work anymore. Ethnic minorities spread across Nigeria have been terrorised, maimed, killed and completely emasculated by Sahelian Fulani terrorists.

"That effrontery to bring the war to the corridors of two of the largest tribes in Nigeria: the Igbos and the Yorubas is the last straw that has broken the camel's back. It is time for Yorubas to rise up and resist these killers, separate from that contraption, and in the process give hope to other suppressed and overrun groups in the British Evil Forest called Nigeria."

The Osinubis, who donated £250, wrote, "It’s time to break the jinx! These people have consistently wasted the enormous talents of our past leaders (Awolowo, MKO, et al). Now, they have the effrontery to kill, kidnap, rape and extort us on our ancestral land.

"Enough is enough! We must do whatever it takes to secure Oodua land and create prosperity for Oodua people. Ride on Sunday Igboho! God of justice is with you. True Oodua descendants are with you. Long live Oodua Nation!"

Another donor, Michael Fakinle, posted, "I have a belief that the atrocities committed by Fulani herdsmen are not accidental. The people in authority are not daft, they know what's going on yet they kept silent. It goes without saying that God will not come to stop them. We the people and personality like Chief Sunday Igboho will stop them in their tracks. God bless Oduduwa Nation," after donating £20.