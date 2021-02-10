Airforce Jets Killed Several Bandits In Kaduna Forests – Commissioner

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

Several bandits operating in Kaduna forests were neutralised by air operations of the Nigeria Airforce jets, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa, has said.

SaharaReporters gathered that the jets hit the bandits in Rahama, Tami, Sabon Birni, Galadimawa, Ungwan Farinbatu, Sabuwa, Kutemenshi, Gajere, Sabon Kuyello, Dogon Dawa, Ngade Allah, Kidandan and adjoining locations in Birnin Gawari and Giwa local government areas. 

Aruwan said on Wednesday that no suspicious activities were recorded noted for the operational feedback when scans were conducted over the general settlements.

However, the forests west of Gajere were strafed with probing shots, he said. 

Further missions were conducted on Sabon Madada, Babban Doka, Gwaska, Gajere and other nearby areas by the crew.

At Sabon Madada, bandits were reportedly captured with large herds of cattle fleeing the town along a track to the east of the location. They were said to have been instantly tackled and neutralised.

It was also gathered that other locations seemed calm without any looming danger.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was said to have appreciated the jet crew for the operational feedback and commended their consistent efforts with the armed missions over the areas.

The commissioner noted that thorough ground and aerial patrols would be maintained in the areas.

